Melton Rangers U15 Lions win league title with a game to spare
and live on Freeview channel 276
A final game 6-1 win further cemented their top spot, having clinched the title in their penultimate match with a 3-1 win to win the league by a clear seven points with a game to spare.
The team have had a strong season and have developed strategy, skills and match play weekly with dedication and hard work, led by their passionate manager/coach Matt McConnell and parent coaches Chris Ansell, Stuart Davison & Ryan Franklin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matt is immensely proud of the team and they have excelled, working hard in training and matches league matches to become champions, losing only one game all season.
The team scored 92 goals throughout the season with three of the four top scorers in the league coming from the Lions in Toby Wilson, Alfie Davison and Zack Mcaree.
The team comprised: Team: Toby Wilson (C), Zeb Ansell (GK), Joe Curtis, Alfie Davison, Leo Dudman-Millbank, Robbie Duncan, Henry Franklin, Kai Hollis, George Jones, Zack Mcaree, Will McConnell, Lewis Paton, Jack Azzarra, Thomas Rose, Logan Skivington, Luke Tales, Liam Woollin.