Melton prepares to welcome competitors for first CiCLE Classics

The climax of the 2021 Women's CiCLE Classic in Melton.

​With a field of 119 and 121 riders respectively, the races look certain to live up to their classic titles as the first National showdowns of 2023 for their respective cycling categories.

Spectators can look forward to scintillating racing as new names will look to take home the coveted £1,000 first prize and Dame Laura Kenny trophy that awaits the winner of the women’s race. Similarly, with just a two-year age band for the Junior Men, a new name first across the finish line in Melton is guaranteed.

Race director Colin Clews said: “Since the Women’s Classic was first held in 2016 the race has consistently been won by World and Olympic Champions such as Katie Archibald and Neah Evans, with Josie Nelson following in her sister Emily’s wheel marks when winning the race last year.

"The junior race can also look to some notable names taking part such as Tom Pidcock, who although never a CiCLE Classic winner has now progressed to the World cycling stage at the renowned INEOS Team alongside 2017 Junior CiCLE winner Josh Tarling.

"With a winner able to come from any quarter in either race, it will make for exciting racing with both events being the first major British race in 2023 for both categories.”

Whoever comes out on top will be greeted and presented with the winner’s trophy bearing her name by Dame Laura Kenny who will also be accompanied on the Presentation podium by CAMS brand ambassador, former multi world and Olympic champion Ed Clancy.

The junior men’s race will commence at 9am from Sherrard Street and return for its first passage of the town around 11am before finishing close to the Market Place approximately 20 minutes later.

The Women’s CiCLE Classic then starts at 2pm and returns to Sherrard Street for its first passage around 4pm and finish around 4.20pm.

Both events will follow the same arduous and demanding 105km course, passing through Pickwell, Somerby and Burrough, on a number of differing circuits in and around Owston where most of the off roads sectors can be found.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

On April 23, a fully international field of elite professional male cyclists will also take to the local roads for the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic.

Where to view the race:

In 2023 the opportunities to view the two races are numerous. For the enthusiastic spectator the race is possibly the most spectator friendly races to ever watch. It is possible to see the race in over 7-8 places during its circuitous route from Melton back to Melton.

Suggestions:

The start in Melton town centre with the start of the Junior Men at 09.30 and the Elite Women at 14.00.

In Somerby for the first passage of the race there.

Owston or Burrough on the Hill for the races 5/6 passages through those villages. At Owston enjoy the party atmosphere of the day, or enjoy a more relaxed view of the race from The ‘Stag & Hounds’ Public House at Burrough over Sunday lunch and/or a welcome drink.

The top of Cold Overton hill for the second Queen/King of the Hills climb.

Or onto ‘Somerberg’ (Bruce’s Lane) for the ultimate CiCLE Classic experience .

The entry or exit of the penultimate rough sector of the race at Sawgate Lane just on the edge of Melton.

In Melton town centre for the first passage and then spectacular finish of the junior Men’s race, and the first passage of the town by the riders in the Women’s race who will contest a sprint for the ‘Pork Pie’ sprint award donated by Dickenson & Morris before commencing their finishing circuit via Burton Lazers and Stapleford.

At the finish in Sherrard Street around noon for the Junior Men, and 16.30 for the Women.

Hot and cold drinks and snacks will be available at various locations on and around the course.

Please allow plenty of time to get from one point to another and be prepared to encounter the road closures which will apply as soon as the race approaches and will apply until the last of the ‘effective’ race passes.

Also please remember to park your cars well off the road especially if parking on any of the many narrow roads that the race uses, particularly around Owston and Burrough on the Hill.