Melton prepares as CiCLE Classic edges closer

Over 100 riders are already entered for each event which will again cover the same gruelling 105 kms course starting and finishing in the centre of Melton Mowbray.

The earlier date for the events from previous editions has prompted debate upon the nature of the course in March, with no concessions given to the route which will again take in seven special (off road) sectors.

Race director Colin Clews said: “The weather conditions between now and race day will be crucial in how the races play out, but we have confidence following the atrocious wet conditions that the international competitors faced in 2012, that the course remains fully rideable and competitive in whatever conditions.

The CiCLE Classic races will again make their way to and from Melton Mowbray.

“We bill our races as ‘true’ Belgian classic style races, and as the weather plays such an important part in many of those races owing to their early Spring date, our competitors should expect nothing less. As always they will produce epic racing.”

With a newly-secured future by sponsorship from the ANEXO Group and CAMS, the races offer the biggest prize funds within the UK Women’s and Junior Men’s race calendars with £1,000 and £200 first prizes respectively.

Further support of the first prizes in both races is provided by Dame Laura Kenny, whose name will once again be carried on the winners’ trophies, although her attendance at the event isn’t yet confirmed.

The races will nevertheless have in attendance ANEXO’s brand ambassador, multiple Olympic Team pursuit champion Ed Clancy.

Both events form the opening rounds of British Cycling’s national road series in 2023 are bound to be intense as neither race has amongst their current entry any former winners.

So it will be interesting to see who will follow in the wheel marks of the likes of Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and sisters Emily and Josie Nelson. Not forgetting James Shaw, the winner of the first junior Classic who is now lighting up the highest level of the sport at the World Tour racing scene.

The Women’s and Junior Men’s CiCLE Classics will take place on Sunday, March 26.