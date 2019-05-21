Melton Olympic Cycling Club: Dad pips son to top spot at TT

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club’s first midweek time trial of the season took place last Wednesday on the Wymondham circuit.

Improved conditions brought out a bigger field of riders who produced fast times throughout.

Steve Savage (Leicester Road Club) posted the quickest time on the night, while the fastest Melton rider was once again James Ison, with Stuart Favor in second place.

Chris Walker, competing in his first club time trial for several years, came in third.

After handicaps were applied, Gary Ison took first place, beating his son James into second, with Kevin Body completing the podium.

The club thanks Norman and Bill for timekeeping and starting, and Paul, Lawrence, Eddy, Andrew, Bill and Tina for marshalling duties.

* Saturday saw the VTTA Open 25-mile Time Trial on the A25/34 course at East Stoke.

Among a large field of 120 riders, Melton’s James Ison completed the course in a personal best time of 51min 08secs to finish 11th.

Mick Stevens posted 57min 41secs to take third place in his age category, while Debbie Shaw clocked a creditable 1hr 11mins in her first race of the season.