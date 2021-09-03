Melton Mowbray to host Pétanque England Inter-Regional Championship and Challenge weekend

There will be teams coming along to play from all over the country including Kent and Devon and an invitational team from Wales.

The Pétanque England Events Group’s Mike Cubitt said: “We feel we have been lucky in finding this weekend’s venue here at Melton Mowbray, and this may be the first of a new style of event with off-site accommodation, but with many local facilities in addition to what we are sure will be a superb set up within the boundary of Melton Mowbray Market with its town centre location.”