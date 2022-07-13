Leicestershire Ladies will be captained by Melton’s Charlie Griffin, who will have team mate Corinne Blythe alongside her. Completing the trio of players from Melton is youngster Abi Wilkin who will making her first trip to a senior County Cup..

The team, completed by Helen Thorpe, Abigal Amos, Anna Chesca, Emily Pollard, Lilia Boukikova and Tabatha Holmes. were relegated from Group One last year and will be going all out to try to regain their status.

Group Two will take place at the Northern Tennis Club, Manchester with Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Avon, Gloucestershire and Middlesex completing the group.