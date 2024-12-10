Melton Mowbray Tennis Club sides closing in on Winter League titles

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies and Men’s Winter League teams are closing in on more titles after another successful weekend.

The Ladies first team entertained Carisbrooke A in their Premier Division fixture and ran out winners by a 7-1 scoreline with the unbeaten Sarah Wright teaming up with county captain Charlie Griffin, who was playing her first match for several weeks following a nasty hand injury which has forced her to work on a single handed backhand.

However, the pairing notching a maximum four sets for just the loss of eight games to put the club on the way to another solid win, which was ensured when second pairing of winter skipper Jess Rowe and partner Amy Eastman notched three sets to clinch a convincing win that keeps the club leading the division.

The men’s first team returned from their top of the Division 1B clash at Leicester Forest East 1 with a share of the points after a 4-4 draw, which keeps the team in the driving seat and with one match to go the title is within their reach.

Once again skipper Ryan Parmar and partner Niral Nana performed superbly to collect a maximum four sets to earn the draw with second pairing of Jake Beagle and Ben Simpkin just missing out on snatching a set.

The Men’s third team entertained Market Bosworth 4 in their Division 5A clash and also shared the points after a 4-4 draw, which gives the team an outside chance of avoiding the drop with a match to go.

Skipper Steve Thompson and partner Craig Tracey won two sets and second pairing of fit again Jimmi Cox and Nigel Haynes also weighed in with two sets to clinch a share of the points.

The Men’s second team entertained Leicestershire C in Division 2A and found the visitors in good form, going down by a 7-1 scoreline with Mark Ashman and teenager Harrison Culpan notching the club’s single set and narrowly missing out in three other closely contested sets.

The Ladies second team were hit by late withdrawals against high flyers Oadby Granville 1 and had to travel with one pairing, subsequently suffering a resounding 8-0 defeat. Jess Simpkin and Sarah Medcalf battled bravely and were just edged out in a tight rubber before going down in the second match.