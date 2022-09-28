Melton Mowbray RUFC run in eight tries to see off St Neots

It was a good afternoon for Melton Mowbray RUFC.

Scoring eight tries, Melton put the previous week’s loss at Spalding firmly behind them with a great all round team effort.

The tries came through Will Garnett, Archie Hutchinson and James Cavner in the first half with Harvey Green landing two conversions, the first try a breakaway and the second two after a long period of forward domination.

Melton turned round 19-0 up but St Neots refused to lie down and there was much to do in the second period.

The second half, save for the last ten minutes, was all Melton. Garnett added three more tries out wide, the second coming after superb drives from the pack gave the backs time and space out wide. He scored four tries in all and surely will win accolades come the end of the season.

Melton's seventh try came from a move straight off the training pitch, brilliantly executed from Chris Rose with Aiden Smith heavily involved.

The final try came from forward drives completed by new player Gav Matthew. Green landed three more conversions to take Melton up to the 50-point mark and the game was won.

St Neots kept going in search of a score and, helped by the home side’s willingness to concede easy penalties, especially when the scrum was uncontested, it was inevitable that the last touchdown would go the visitors’ way.