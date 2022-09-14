Melton Mowbray RUFC bounce back in style to earn first win of the season

Chris Rose was among the try scorers in the win over Rushden and Higham.

The game had everything and plenty of evidence to show that as the squad gets fitter and competition for places increases, there will be more bonus point wins on the horizon.

The game started badly for Melton in the opening exchanges and Rushden looked the keener of the two sides to stamp their authority on the match.

Poor tackling and communication allowed the visitors to score out wide for five points before Melton notched a penalty through Harvey Green.

Melton then switched off again and the Rushden couldn’t believe their luck when a grabber kick through eluded three static defenders, each waiting for the other to attack the ball, and produce another score for a 10-3 lead.

Worse was to come as Rushden scored again near the posts for another seven points.

At 17-3 down Melton looked awkward and leg weary. However, skipper Karl McGee’s blistering run lit the torch paper and then Harry Eley, James Cavner, Tom Allen and Dan Evans all made ground with surging runs.

The backs joined in with breaks from Aiden Smith, Henry Kaczmarczyk, Ben Warwick and the Garnett brothers Will and Jonathan and suddenly Melton looked a different side.

Firstly Chris Rose plundered a try out wide, then Eley crashed over after forward rumbles from the attacking scrum. Green added the two conversions and it was 17-17 at half-time.

Within three minutes of the restart Rushden kicked a penalty to go 20-17 up, but second-half replacements Leon Gormley and Archie Cropper, making his first team debut, ignited the fuse for what was to follow, which included a change of pitch due to Tom Allen that required a wait for an ambulance.

James Cavner went over next with Green adding the extras, then Will Garnett plucked a stray pass out the air and ran half the pitch as the visitors found the new environment different.

The third try was scored by Rose after a superb team move, before Rushden scored a consolation try just before the end.