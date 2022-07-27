The winning team of Denise Waldron, Lesley Twigg and Maureen McCall are pictured with Lady Captain Joan Allen.

The course was very dry and running long and most teams took full advantage of the great conditions.

The Lady Captain, Joan Allen, and Sue Millward played first as a two ball, followed by seven teams of three.

The format was a Stableford competition off 95 per cent handicap with two scores to count.

In first place with a score of 93 were Denise Waldron, Lesley Twigg and Maureen McCall.

Runners-up, just one behind with 92 points, were 'Drina Terzza, Cheryl Osbourne and Alison Gatward and in third place were Liz Snow, Liz Clark and Margaret Smale with 86 points.

Closest to the line on the 16th was Lesley Twigg, but no ladies held the green on the ninth.

The day was completed with a two course meal and prize presentation and the Lady Captain had provided very welcome refreshments for the ladies to take out during the round of golf.

Meanwhile, 109 players entered the RWS Medal and Abbotts Trophy on Saturday.

The results were as follows:

Overall Winner: Ryan Tilley 61 net

Division 1 (Handicap Index 0-12.4)

Winner: Andy Blunt 66 net

Runner Up: Gerry Stephens 67 net

Division 2: (Handicap Index 12.5 – 20.4)

Winner: Alec Thornber 66 net

Runner Up: Martin Hall 69 ocb

Division 3 (Handicap Index 20.5+)

Winner: Andrew Corcoran 65 net

Runner Up: Daryl Clater 67 net

Best Gross: Gerry Stephens 72 gross

The Abbotts Trophy is awarded to the player over 55 years of age with the lowest net score and this was presented to Alec Thornber with 66 net.

Two’s Sweep

4 x Twos

4 shares : A Blunt, R Foster