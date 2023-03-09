Going into the game Melton knew that a win of any size would give them the title and push long-time favourites David Lloyd 1 into second place, and the team performed superbly to notch a 5-3 win and with it the title.

Without the unavailable captain Ryan Parmar, Tom Rowe stepped up to partner Simon Hawthorne at first couple and this pair paved the way with a maximum four wins and second pairing of John Sturmey and Ollie Aley battled well to take the vital rubber as well as just losing out in two tie break sets.

Players that contributed to this title that promotes them to the Premier Division for 2024 were Tom Rowe, Ryan Parmar, Simon Hawthorne, Ollie Aley, John Sturmey, Lucas Miller, Andy Douglas, Tom Dryell. Ben Simpkin and Jake Beagle.

This well-deserved title brought the club’s total to 32 in all competitions since its inception in 2017.

The Men’s second team rounded off their campaign in Div 1A with a convincing 8-0 win over University of Leicester who were only able to turn out one pairing. Tom Dryell and Ben Simpkin notched their four wins for the loss of just five games with Andy Douglas and partner Jake Beagle losing just seven games to give the team a creditable fourth place finish.

Meanwhile, the Mixed Indoor Winter League got underway with a disappointing 8-0 defeat to a strong Market Bosworth team.