Melton Masters shine at county swim championships

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:21 BST

A team of seven masters swimmers from Melton Mowbray Swimming Club produced an impressive medals haul at the Derbyshire Masters Long Course Championships at Moorways Leisure Centre on Sunday.

They had a hugely successful day achieving between them three gold medals, five silver medals, eight bronze medals and 17 long course personal bests.

If you are interested in joining MMSC masters please get in touch via www.meltonswimclub.co.uk.

