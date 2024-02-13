Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Notching a giveaway 8-0 win over Leicestershire B, who strangely, for the biggest club in Leicestershire, have struggled to put a side out for most of the season, left the Melton side needing just a draw away to fellow title chasers Ashby A to take the title.

Winter skipper Jess Gadsby decided on ensuring that they gained the four rubbers needed and picked the team tactically.

With Summer captain Charlie Griffin in the squad, she teamed up with Sarah Wright at first pair and they collected the four sets required for just the loss of four games.

Melton Ladies first team - title winners.

Jess teamed up with Maia Dunn at second pairing, and despite some close sets, they were unable to snatch a set.

But they had both been heavily involved in putting the club in such a strong position over the season going into the final match.

The squad was Jess Gadsby, C. Griffin, E. Jenkins, S. Wright, and M. Dunn.

Meanwhile the Ladies second team still have a match with David Lloyd left in Division 1B, but they have already confirmed their place in the league for 2024.

Their squad has been: Carol Gilchrist, Danielle Wells, Beth Lowe, Sarah Medcalf, Jess Simpkin, Laura Fretwell, Alison Wildt-Pick and Jill Woods.

The Men’s first team entertained Lutterworth firsts and, despite battling hard, they went down by a 6-3 score with first pair of captain Ryan Parmar and Tom Rowe collecting the club’s three sets.

James Rowe and Alex Freestone battled hard but were unable to snatch a set.

The team will now have to perform out of their skins in their final match at Loughborough firsts if they are to avoid the drop to Division One.

Their squad has been Ryan Parmar, Alex Freestone, Tom Rowe, J. Beagle, James Rowe, Ben Simpkin, Sam Dryell, John Sturmey and Leigh Day.