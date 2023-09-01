News you can trust since 1859
Melton ladies in good form ahead of club hosting cup final

Melton Tennis Club Ladies kept up their good form in the Leicestershire County Winter Leagues with the first team notching a win and seconds getting a draw to keep them both in the title race.
By Sports Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 2 min read
Melton tennis latest.Melton tennis latest.
The Ladies first team travelled to Lutterworth and returned with a 7-1 win in their Div 1 encounter.

The first pairing of Charlie Griffin and Sumitra Fox paved the way with a maximum four wins and they were well supported by second pairing of skipper Jess Gadsby and Ellie Jenkins who collected three wins.

The ladies second team, riding high in Division 2B entertained Birstall and had to accept a share of the spoils with a four all draw.

Beth Lowe and Laura Fretwell were in good form and collected three sets while Sarah Medcalf and Jess Simpkin collected a vital set and just lost another on a tie break.

The Men’s first team had a nightmare weekend when a fixture mix up saw their opponents Rothley 2 claiming a 8-0 win to put a dent in the club’s promotion bid from Division 1B.

The Men’s second team travelled for a tough match against Loughborough 1 and were on the end of a sound beating by an 8-0 score in their Division 1A encounter.

The Men’s third team visited Market Harborough 2 and turned in a super performance with an 8-0 win in their Div 4A encounter.

Ever present Craig Tracey teamed up with Richard Baxter to collect their four tightly contested sets at number one pair and they were well supported by skipper Steve Thompson and Richard White who were in equally good form whilst collecting their four wins.

*This weekend sees Melton host the top mixed trophy in the county on Saturday, the Mercury Cup final, starting at 2pm.

