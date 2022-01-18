Melton Indoor Bowls Club into quarter finals of Denny Plate competition

Sport news

Melton Indoor Bowls Club - after beating Grantham by 90 shots to 48 in the previous round - went through to the last 16 of the Denny Cup to take on Horncastle.

Fielding a mixture of younger and older players, the home teams consisted of Kyle Warrington, Mark Warrington, Paul Warrington, Chris Rogers, who won 23 to 19, and Max Magee, Richard Warrener, Tim Warrener, Jordan Butcher, victorious 19 to 17.

The away teams saw Brandon Giblett, Kevin Donkin, Pete White and John Robinson win 19 to 18 and Mel Bass, Mick Curtis, Pete Farrow and Ethan Giblett lose 15 to 19.

Melton won the game overall by 76 shots to 73.

Melton will now face Selby in the quarter-finals on January 29.

Another good result for Melton happened saw the Over 60s double rink team defeat Stamford by a nine shot margin - 40 to 31 the winning score.

An outstanding home performance by the home four of Trevor Main, Gez Moore, Mel Bass and Peter White saw them win by 24 shot to 8.

This cushioned the away defeat of Dave Pick, Mick Curtis, Pete Farrow and John Robinson, who lost 16 shots to 23.