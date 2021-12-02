Melton IBC bowlers preparing for England trials

Sport news.

Melton and District Indoor Bowls club members are hoping for call-ups after being selected for trials for the upcoming England Internationals.

Jordan Butcher and Paul Warrington will take part in the trials on Saturday at Northampton in the under 26 age group.

If selected they will go forward and play in Wales in February net year.

Max Magee, Issy Pymm and Alex Warrington will take part in the mixed trials on Sunday in the under 19 age group.

If selected they will go forward and play in Northern Ireland next year.

A club statement read: “To have five players selected from the club for the trials is certainly an achievement and we wish them every success.”

A match between Melton IBC and a visiting team from Nottinghamshire Vice Presidents and their five guests took place at the end of last month.

They were welcomed to Melton by captain Pat Wright.

It was Melton’s day, the hosts winning all six rinks comfortably overall, with 130 shots to Notts’ 65.

The match was followed by a meal together in the club’s restaurant, with both captains exchanging a small gift.

Mark Thorpe, chairman of the Nottinghamshire team, thanked everyone for an enjoyable afternoon, and said they would contact the club’s fixture secretary to book a return match for next

year.

Melton’s winning rink with a shot difference of 17 consisted of Terry Scholey as lead, Kate Toon and Brian Donovan as skip.