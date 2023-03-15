​Melton girls secure tennis title

This follows the success of the men’s first team and brings the total of titles won by the club in the four years since its inception to a staggering 33.

Against Charnwood 2, who looked likely contenders for much of the season, the first couple of Beth Lowe and Kim Stratford led the way with a maximum four wins and they were well supported by second pairing of Olivia Stewart-Hillard and Jess Simpkin who collected three wins.

Results: B Lowe & K Stratford – Won 6-3, 6-1, Won 6-1, 6-4.

Some of Melton's successful squad celebrate their win.

J Simpkin & O Stewart-Hillard – Drew 2-6, 6-1, Won 6-1, 6-3.

Players involved in the second team’s success were Kim Stratford, who also topped the league averages, Beth Lowe, who was third in the averages, Olivia Stewart-Hillard, Jess Simpkin, Carol Gilchrist, Sarah Medcalf, Laura Fretwell and Danielle Wells.

The Ladies first team were a whisker away from making it 34 titles when they just missed out on the top Premier Division title, just losing out to winners Leicestershire A.

*Melton Mowbray Tennis Club are gearing up for their annual Open Day on Saturday, March 25 at their Burton Road Sports Village courts.

There will be a two-hour session for School children aged 4-10 years starting at 10am until 12 noon.

The afternoon two-hour session for 11 years to adults will start at 1pm until 3pm

The sessions will be free and all equipment will be supplied, with visitors requested to simply wear a suitable pair of trainers.

The courts will be in full swing and open to players of all ages from four years to adult.

The day will see the club’s head coach Di Burdett and fellow coaches Ryan Parmar and Brent Horobin lead the fun along with their superb army of junior and senior club member helpers.

Visitors will get the chance to try serving, volleying, rallying and of course beat the club coaches.

Refreshments will be available and club members will be on hand to answer any questions.