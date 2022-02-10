Melton bowlers target national final

Bowls news.

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club are looking to reach a national final this weekend.

The club booked their place in the final four of the National Denny Plate competition - the furthest they have ever reached in the competition - following a quarter-final victory against Yorkshire side Selby.

Melton now meet Gallow, from Fakenham, Norfolk, in the semi-final on Saturday.

Against Selby, it was a long journey for the away teams of Ethan Giblett (skip), Peter Farrow, Mick Curtis and Mel Bass and John Robinson (skip), Peter White, Kevin Donkin and Brandon Giblett.

The home teams comprised Chris Rogers (skip), Paul Warrington, Alex Warrington and Kyle Warrington and Jordan Butcher (skip), Tim Warrener, Richard Warrener, and Max Magee.

At home with the men’s Inter-league game against Charnwood also in progress, the atmosphere was electric.

The home teams started well, particularly the Chris Rogers team who, by end 10, were leading by 16 shots to 7.

Jordan Butcher’s team were having a much tighter game leading by 8 shots to 6.

The away teams were both managing to hold their own, Ethan Giblett’s rink doing very well to contain a strong home rink led by M. Hughes.

However the home team were not giving anything away to the team led by John Robinson and was proving a lot more resilient.

At home excellent bowling by the rinks proved too strong for the Selby opposition and by end 18 Melton had an overall lead of 25 shots.

A blinding last four ends from the Chris Rogers rink, scoring 12 shots, secured the game with a final overall score of 85 shots to 62 sailing past Selby into the semis.

There was great play by Ethan Giblett, Peter White and Kevin Donkin who put in excellent performances in the away games to hold Selby.

Melton took on Charnwood in the inter-league at home with two teams of three competing.

Darren Elsom, Chuck Kershaw, Peter Kipling, Colin Stacey, Ian Raynor, and David Moody were the Melton players.