Melton bowlers succeed on county duty

Bowls news.

Leicestershire travelled to the neutral venue of St Neots to take on Suffolk in the National Championships over 60 Inter County competition.

Four Melton Indoor Bowls Club players were included in the Leicestershire team - Peter Breeze, Colin Stacey, Peter Farrow and John Robinson.

The four of them made up one of the six rinks and won their game by 23-13, helping Leicestershire to an overall victory of 137-97.

Leicestershire had four winning rinks to Suffolk’s two.

This was an excellent result for Leicestershire, reversing the result from the last time these two sides played in 2019.

They now go on to meet Norfolk in the next round on November 23.

Yvonne Poulton took a team of 18 Melton players to Grantham to play in the first Mastefood competition since coming out of lockdown

The game was played over six rinks of triples and as expected the home team took an early advantage but the Melton players soon got to grips with the speed and line of the different mat and started a valiant comeback eventually winning four of the six rinks with an overall total of 81 shots to Grantham’s 57.

Two Melton teams were neck and neck throughout the game vying for the honour of overall winning rink but the team consisting of Alan Hickin, Richard Muddimer and Pauline Wells (skip) took six shots on the last end to score 25 shots to 5 against to become winning rink.

Pat Wright took a team of 18 Melton club players to Barwell for their first friendly away match since coming out of lockdown.

They were welcomed by Roger Percival, the Barwell captain, and as per fixture list both sides’ forwarded teams of triples over six rinks.

Melton won the day with an overall score of 112 to Barwells 92 having, four winning rinks to Barwell’s two.

After the game a meal of roast pork and trimmings followed by apple and blackcurrant crumble with custard was enjoyed by all.