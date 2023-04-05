Melton bowlers battle it out in tough encounters

Kat Bowman and Izzy Pym in their England shirts.

​John Robinson was runner-up in the men’s over-60s final at the National Championships.

Having beaten York’s Dave Stroughair 21-15 in the preliminary round, he then won his first round game 21-3 over Rugby’s Gerry Magan, then the quarter-final 21-9 over Clarrie Dunbar’s Brian Hawkins.

The semi-final saw him overcome Hounslow’s David Pitt 21-14, but Carnmoggas’s David Drew proved too strong in the final despite John’s strong start, winning 21-8.

Paul Warrington receives his U25s county title trophy.

Melton’s men’s fours team of Ethan Giblett, Jordan Butcher, Les Gillett and Chris Rodgers played Torquay United in the first round of the finals at the National Championships on Monday (3rd)

With two world champions - Les Gillett (2021-22) and Jamie Walker (2022-23) - going head-to-head at number three and every member of the Torquay team being an England International, it was a tough test for Melton and Torquay ultimately ran out 23-16 winners after a close and thrilling encounter.

M&DIBC Ladies’ singles champion Izzy Pymm was in action in the Leicestershire County Finals.

She beat Jackie Franks from Carlton to qualify for the final against her long-time friend and rival Kat Bowman from Leicester.

John Robinson with EIBA President Carol Eichen.

It was to be Kat’s day; the match with tight heads was evenly balanced for the first eight ends, but Bowman eventually pulled clear to win 14-21.

