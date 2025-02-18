Melton bowler Izzy Pymm helps England to win U25 International Championship title

Melton & District Indoor Bowls Club member Izzy Pymm was part of the victorious England team at the British Isle Indoor Bowls Council (BIIBC) Women's U25 International Championships staged in Aberdeen last weekend.

Her fellow team members were Carly Thomson, Yasmina Hasan and skip Alice Lovett.

There was an excellent team spirit both in Izzy’s team and across all four rinks.

In their first match against Wales, Izzy and her team had a strong opening game, winning 15 out of 21 ends and being the highest scoring rink, winning 34-9.

Izzy Pymm shows off the BIIBC Women's U25 International Championship trophy.

In the second session against Ireland, the team were again the highest scoring rink, winning 16 ends and picking up two fives and a four to score 38-9.

Their third game, against championship holders and home nation Scotland, was much closer.

They dropped a six in the 12th end, but redeemed the situation with a five two ends later to take them back into the lead, to win 23-19.

The England squad were five points ahead overall going into the last end.

It was a tense time with all the focus on the rink comprising Ellie Johnson, Tegan Grewal (Barwell), Kat Bowman (Slater Street Leicester) and Millie Tuck, who were playing a strong Scottish side with Beth Riva as skip.

England were three down when Beth played her last bowl, trying to trail the jack for six.

She moved the jack back and Scotland began to celebrate, thinking they had won, but they only picked up a four, meaning that England had won by one point.

As it happened, England would still have won the Championship on shot difference even if this game had been drawn.

This gave England a clean sweep, having beaten Ireland by 135-55 in the first session, Wales by 114-53 in the second session and, in the final session in a very tight match, they beat second-placed Scotland 83-82 to clinch the championship.

Scotland ended the competition as runners-up with Ireland in third place and Wales last, failing to pick up a single point.

Izzy came up through Melton’s junior ranks and has progressed into County and National competitions as well as previously gaining a place in the U18 England squad.