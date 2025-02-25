Melton bob star Amelia Coltman set to take on the world's best at Lake Placid

Melton sliding star Amelia Coltman is ready to take on the cream of the sport as she represents Great Britain at the IBSF Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships in Lake Placid, USA, next week.

The competition is the world's pinnacle of sliding sports and 28-year-old Amelia goes into it on top form after a hugely successful season which has seen her rise to fourth in the world rankings.

“I am proud to be officially selected to represent Great Britain at the World Championships in Lake Placid,” she said.

“Thank you to all my supporters this season, you've been amazing.

Amelia Coltman - ready for World Championships challenge in Lake Placid next week.

“I can't wait to get out there and see what I can do.

“To be fourth in the world going into the World Championships and next year’s Olympic season is a big boost.”

From 6th-16th March the world’s top bobsleigh and skeleton athletes will come face to face with the sports’ latest breakout stars at the Championships on the legendary Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Over 300 athletes from 38 nations - the highest number of countries ever seen at an IBSF World Championships will come together.

With the most number of curves - 20 - of any competitive sliding track in the world, Mount Van Hoevenberg requires absolute precision by athletes tackling the famous Devil’s Highway (curves 4-9), Benham’s Bend (curve 14) and the The Heart omega (curves 19-20) to go down in the IBSF World Championships history books.

Last month Amelia won European Championship skeleton bob silver and World Cup bronze in Lillehammer in Norway, ending her World Cup campaign in the same way she started it in South Korea in November as she made the podium for the second time of the season. This saw Coltman jump from fifth to fourth in the overall World Cup standings at the conclusion of the eight-race season.

It marks the best finish for a British female since double Olympic Champion Lizzy Yarnold won silver a decade ago.