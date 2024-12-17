Melton bob star Amelia Coltman rises to sixth in World Cup standings

In the last BMW IBSF World Cup Skeleton Series race of the year in Sigulda, Latvia, Melton's Amelia Coltman continued her successful season by taking fifth place, just six hundredths of a second behind Olympic Champion Hannah Neise of Germany.

Coltman, who won the season opener in South Korea in November, clocked a combined time of one minute 43.24 seconds to agonisingly miss the medal places by 11 hundredths of a second. Freya Tarbit finished in 1.43.58, just one hundredth ahead of Tabby Stoecker, who was the fastest in the field in Run Two, having been 15th first time around.

The British trio all end 2024 in the top seven of the world standings, with Tarbit fourth, Coltman sixth and Stoecker seventh ahead of the New Year.

Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands took gold ahead of Austria’s Janine Flock and Kim Meylemans of Belgium but Germany’s Olympic star Neise, still leads the overall rankings ahead of Bos and Flock.

Amelia Coltman in World Cup action.

Coltman had been ninth going into this last round so continues to close the gap on the leading pack.

Coltman had been in fine form with a sixth-placed finish in Round Four in Altenberg, Germany, last month.

In that race she finished in a time of 1.01.88, 0.33 seconds shy of Neise in the bronze medal position.

Coltman had begun her new campaign in PyeongChang by claiming her first ever World Cup gold medal at the home of Great Britain's triple Olympic triumph in 2018.

The next Skeleton World Cup action takes place in Winterberg, Germany on Friday, January 3rd as Coltman continues to chase a place in the GB team for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which is being hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

She joined the GB Skeleton Talent team in the summer of 2017 while a final year Sport and Exercise Science student at Sheffield Hallam University.

An all-round sportswoman, Coltman was a county high jump and long jump champion and a keen hockey player and also won a national silver medal with her school badminton team and was a county doubles champion and national mixed doubles champion in tennis.