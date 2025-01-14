Melton bob star Amelia Coltman lands team bronze in St Moritz
This event will feature for the first time in the Winter Olympics in 2026.
Weston took top spot in the individual race on Friday lunchtime and was back on the podium a couple of hours later as British Skeleton’s remarkable medal tally grew again in Switzerland.
GB have now won a staggering 16 medals across seven World Cup skeleton race days since November - two more than they won across the whole of their record breaking 2022/23 campaign.
Weston and Coltman, who was 11th in the women’s race and won World Cup gold in PyeongChang in November, came down in a combined time of 2 minutes 24.31 seconds.
With the team race featuring a start system more akin to Formula One or the 100m sprint than individual men’s or women’s skeleton events, Weston received a 0.64 second penalty for a false start. However he was still the second fastest male slider and without the penalty the pair would have won the gold.
Coltman was sixth quickest as the pair finished 0.4 seconds behind race winners Jacqueline Pfeifer and Axel Jungk of Germany and 0.27 from silver medalists Mystique Ro and Austin Florian of the United States of America.
Coltman and Weston’s bronze is the second team medal in three races this season after Tabby Stoecker and Marcus Wyatt won gold in Altenberg last month.
Wyatt finished fifth in today’s team race alongside Freya Tarbit.
They clocked 2 minutes 24.81 seconds to end the day two spots and half a second behind their team mates.
Amelia is currently lying fifth overall in the Women’s World Cup Skeleton Series standings, with one more competition to come in Lillehammer, Norway on February 7th and 8th.
Last week Coltman finished fifth in the first World Cup race of 2025 in Winterberg, Germany, and missed out on a medal by just 0.19 seconds.
The 28-year-old was in silver medal position after an impressive first run and on target to add to the gold she won in South Korea but dropped back in the second run.