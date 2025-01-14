Melton bob star Amelia Coltman lands team bronze in St Moritz

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton's skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman teamed up with Matt Weston to win bronze in the team event in St Moritz – and it was very nearly gold for the pair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event will feature for the first time in the Winter Olympics in 2026.

Weston took top spot in the individual race on Friday lunchtime and was back on the podium a couple of hours later as British Skeleton’s remarkable medal tally grew again in Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB have now won a staggering 16 medals across seven World Cup skeleton race days since November - two more than they won across the whole of their record breaking 2022/23 campaign.

Amelia Coltman on the podium in St Moritz.

Weston and Coltman, who was 11th in the women’s race and won World Cup gold in PyeongChang in November, came down in a combined time of 2 minutes 24.31 seconds.

With the team race featuring a start system more akin to Formula One or the 100m sprint than individual men’s or women’s skeleton events, Weston received a 0.64 second penalty for a false start. However he was still the second fastest male slider and without the penalty the pair would have won the gold.

Coltman was sixth quickest as the pair finished 0.4 seconds behind race winners Jacqueline Pfeifer and Axel Jungk of Germany and 0.27 from silver medalists Mystique Ro and Austin Florian of the United States of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coltman and Weston’s bronze is the second team medal in three races this season after Tabby Stoecker and Marcus Wyatt won gold in Altenberg last month.

Wyatt finished fifth in today’s team race alongside Freya Tarbit.

They clocked 2 minutes 24.81 seconds to end the day two spots and half a second behind their team mates.

Amelia is currently lying fifth overall in the Women’s World Cup Skeleton Series standings, with one more competition to come in Lillehammer, Norway on February 7th and 8th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Coltman finished fifth in the first World Cup race of 2025 in Winterberg, Germany, and missed out on a medal by just 0.19 seconds.

The 28-year-old was in silver medal position after an impressive first run and on target to add to the gold she won in South Korea but dropped back in the second run.