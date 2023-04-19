​Melton all set for CiCLE Classic finale as top riders return

​It is the only international one-day race in Britain this year, with 34 teams lined up and riders from over 20 nations, including seven current national champions, taking part.

“Every year we say that the field assembled for the race is the strongest ever, but this year that statement can be made without hesitation,” said race director Colin Clews.

“This year the spectator experience is also enhanced significantly by the activities promoted by Sigma Sports in and around Owston, where there will also be a licenced bar selling Kwaremont Bier alongside the village BBQ.”

The CiCLE Classic will again take to the roads and streets around Rutland and East Leicestershire.

The unique nature and character of the CiCLE Classic is unlike any other in Britain with its mixture of tarmac roads and farm tracks and its international status making the race one which many riders wish to add to their career records.

Only one rider, Ian Wilkinson, has managed to win the race twice, and no rider has yet managed back-to-back wins of the race in consecutive years. This year Finn Crockett, winner of the race in 2022, returns as number one to attempt that feat.

Whilst a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games road race against top flight competition has been a further highlight of his past 12 months, the sad demise of the AST85 team earlier this year presented a major blow to his defence of his CiCLE Classic title. It was only after the rapid creation of a Scottish National team to support his bid that he has been able to be on the start line this year.

But Crockett is unlikely to have an easy ride should he manage the ‘double’ as last year’s runner-up Tomas Kopecky returns to the race with his new TDT-Unibet squad.

Neither are likely to find their task easy as both the visiting foreign and domestic teams are littered with 2023 race winners such as Jasper Rasch of the Netherlands Abloc team, a recent stage winner at the Tour de Loire et Cher, and

prolific UK winner Alex Richardson of Saint Piran.

The highest-ranked team internationally however remains the New Zealand-based Bolton Equities-Blackspoke team who will no doubt be hoping to show their class over lesser-ranked squads.

Many of the foreign teams are bringing to the race their British team members who already have experience of the race, something that may prove crucial for any team seeking success.

Whilst British-based Trinity Racing have amongst their squad recently-crowned British National Cyclo-Cross Champion Cameron Mason.

For the first time ever the race sees two top level development teams in the form of Belgian squad Lotto-Dstny and Canadian team Ecoflo-Chronos as well as the first time participation in the race of a Saudi Arabian cyclist, national champion Mohammed Aliaber.

The race will start at 11am from Oakham Market Place, flagged away on this occasion by the area’s MP Alicia Kearns.

Before departing the town for its initial section via Wymondham the race will carry out a ceremonial ride past the shop premises of first-time race sponsor Sigma Sports who this year join long-standing sponsor Schwalbe UK.

After repassing through Oakham the race then makes it way to Owston where a BBQ will be served by the local villagers and this year will have the added attractions of a licenced bar serving Kwaremont Belgian Bier, and an e-bike experience presented by Sigma Sports.

A race commentary will also accompany the race on its six passages of the village. The race then makes its way to Stapleford Park and it entry to Melton for the first time where a giant pork pie courtesy of Dickinson & Morris awaits

the first across the finish line with one lap to go.

The final winner’s prize then awaits the rider following the challenging 17 km circuit involving Sawgate Lane and Stapleford Park special off road sectors.

Where to watch the race:

As in 2022 the opportunities to view the race will be greater than ever in 2023. For the enthusiastic spectator the race is possibly the most spectator-friendly races to ever watch. it is possible to see the race in between 15-20 places during its circuitous route between Oakham and Melton.

Suggestions:

- The start in Oakham Town Centre (team presentation and interviews with the race favourites on the race podium from 10.15 until the start at 11am with many outlets open and serving coffee to help keep all refreshed as well as entertained.

- For those wishing to see the race start proper this will take place at Rutland Enterprise Park entrance on Ashwell Road. After a 4.3 km neutralised ride out from the Market Place.

- Once again, it will be quick, with five viewings in around 35 minutes, but Wymondham village will play host to the race on its new opening section.

- Where better to watch that at the Berkeley Arms in Main Street or the Windmill where two Hot Spot sprints take place on the climb. You will need to leave Oakham in advance of the race start to make it to Wymondham by just after 11 o’clock when the village will be closed down, but refreshments and entertainment will be there, and it is practical that having seen the race there, leaving via Stapleford and Leesthorpe, to get to Owston before the race arrives there for the first time.

- Back then to Oakham Town Centre to see the Oakham Wines sprint be contested.

- Sadly, owing to the extremely poor condition of the ‘Barleyberg’ sector, that sector has had to be omitted with a detour for the race directly up Cold Overton Road following passage over the level crossing in Oakham.

- The ascent of Cold Overton Road however does offer a chance to see the riders at close quarters at lower speed if that is preferred to the high speed sprint in Oakham for the ‘Oakham Wines’ sprint.

- The top of Cold Overton hill for the first King of the Hills climb.

- Or alternatively await the first passage of ‘Somerberg’ which this year ooccurs before the race reaches Owston for its first passage of the village.

- Owston or Burrough on the Hill for the races many passages through those villages. At Owston enjoy the party atmosphere of the day, or enjoy a more relaxed view of the race from Grant’s Free House at Burrough over Sunday lunch and/or a welcome drink.

- Or back to Cold Overton Hill for the fourth King of the Hills climb, or onto ‘Somerberg’ (Bruces Lane) for the ultimate CiCLE Classic experience .

- Stapleford Park to see the race traverse the two passages of the new off road sectors dissecting the beautiful parkland area.

- Or at the entry or exit of the penultimate rough sector of the race at Sawgate Lane just on the edge of Melton.

- In Melton town centre where following the local annual St Georges day parade the race will pass through the town and riders contest a sprint for the ‘Pork Pie’ sprint award donated by Dickenson & Morris, before commencing their finishing circuit via Burton Lazers and Stapleford Park.

- At the FINISH in Sherrard Street.

Hot and cold drinks and snacks will be available at various locations on and around the course, not the least at the start and finish areas in Oakham and Melton town centres, and ‘al fresco’ BBQ style at Owston where a party atmosphere is always guaranteed, and where there will be a commentary point for much of the race.

Please allow plenty of time to get from one point to another and be prepared to encounter the road closures which will apply as soon as the race approaches and will apply until the last of the ‘effective’ race passes.

Also please remember to park your cars well off the road especially if parking on any of the many narrow roads that the race uses particularly around Owston and Burrough on the Hill.