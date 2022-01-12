Mash Tub victorious in latest Winter Domino League round

By Duncan Browne
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:08 pm
There was another win for leaders RBL Mash Tub in the Melton Mowbray Domino League.

They succeeded 9-6 against RBL A.

Star performers this week were C. Guthrie and P. Johnson (Horseshoes), who started the new Year with a 5-0 victory against a pair from the Black Swan.

One match was postponed due to Covid, but otherwise a great turnout for the new year.

