Mash Tub victorious in latest Winter Domino League round
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:06 pm
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:08 pm
There was another win for leaders RBL Mash Tub in the Melton Mowbray Domino League.
They succeeded 9-6 against RBL A.
Star performers this week were C. Guthrie and P. Johnson (Horseshoes), who started the new Year with a 5-0 victory against a pair from the Black Swan.
One match was postponed due to Covid, but otherwise a great turnout for the new year.