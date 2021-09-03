Manship claims snooker victory - and break prize pot

Brian Slater and Ben Manship (right).

A high break rolling bonus was finally claimed on Saturday in the latest snooker competition at Jackson’s lounge.

The prize for the first 50-plus break had built up to £55 after 11 competitions and was claimed by Ben Manship with a score of 70 - Ben Jackson just missing out after making a break of 50 just minutes afterwards.

Manship went on to win the handicap competition taking home a total of £167 in prize money.

The 15 players who took part were split into three groups for the round robin stage.

The highest scorers went through to the quarter finals in which Iain Clpperton beat Craig Heaney 2-0, Brian Slater beat Martin McQuade 2-0, Ben Manship beat Ben Jackson 2-1 and Stephen Parrot beat Neil Carter 2-0.

In the semi-finals Brian Slater beat Iain Clapperton 2-0 and Ben Manship beat Stephen Parrot 2-0 - Ben going on to beat Brian 3-0 in the final.

The regular competitions are open to non-members as well as members.