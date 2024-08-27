Ladies first team prove to be the bright spot as three Melton teams are relegated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Ladies first team proved the bright spot in a disappointing season that saw the Ladies seconds and Men’s first and second teams all relegated, writes Brent Horobin.

In their final Premier League fixture the Ladies firsts travelled to Carisbrooke A and took the points with a 5-4 victory, skipper Charlie Griffin and Ellie Sorsky notching two wins and second pairing of Maia Dunn and Sarah Wright also taking two rubbers with third pairing of Jess Rowe and Jess Simpkin taking a vital rubber to clinch the match and give the club a third place finish.

(C. GRIFFIN & E. SORSKY Won 8-2 Won 8-0 Lost 4-8, S. WRIGHT & M. DUNN Won 8-0 Won 8-1 Lost 5-8, J. ROWE & J.S IMPKIN Won 8-3 Lost 1-8 Lost 5-8).

The Ladies second team travelled to Rothley in their vital 1B fixture and returned with a super 5-4 win Danielle Wells teaming up with fit again Laura Cooper to take three vital rubbers.

Melton Ladies first team - bright spot.

The club were delighted to see Olivia Stewart Hillard back on court and she teamed up with Jess Simpkin to win two terrific sets and clinch the points.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and partner Lucie Gaunt were unlucky to lose out in a tense tie break rubber.

The club thought that they had done enough to stay in the league but Market Harborough pulled off a remarkable 7-2 win over high flyers Wigston, who sadly could only put out two pairs, and Melton were relegated by a point.

(D. WELLS & L. COOPER Won 8-3 Won 8-1Won 8-2, J. SIMPKIN & O. STEWART HILLARD Won 8-4 Won 8-4 Lost 2-8, C. GILCHRIST & L. GAUNT Lost 7-8 Lost 4-8 Lost 2-8).

The Men's first team travelled to Rothley with just one pair and were well beaten by a 9-0 score to condemn them to relegation for 2025.

However, the team however can still rescue some success when the play they National Club League County play-offs in September with the winners going through to the regional leagues.

(O.ALEY & J.BEAGLE Lost 8-4 Lost 8-0 Lost 8-0, w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0, w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0).

The Men's second team also had a nightmare with holidays, illness and unavailability and had to forfeit their final fixture at Lutterworth II, and like their first team this ensured their relegation from Division 3B for 2025.

On a brighter note the club's Mixed second team notched a really good 5-4 win over visiting Kibworth in their Division 1B league match.

Jess Rowe and Ollie Aley paved the way with a terrific maximum three wins with Danielle Wells and Ben Simpkin adding two vital wins to clinch the points.

(J. ROWE & O. ALEY Won 8-5 Won 8-0 Won 8-2, D. WELLS & B. SIMPKIN Won 8-4 Won 8-4 Lost 6-8, L. GAUNT & T. DRYELL Lost 5-8 Lost 2-8 Lost 0-8).