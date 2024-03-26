Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The circular road started and finished at Kibworth, passing through Smeeton Westerby before taking a clockwise loop that incorporated the challenging and lung-busting Gumby Hill.

In total, 539 runners representing 26 running clubs from across Leicestershire completed the tough course with Mo Hussein (Roadhogs) being first male back in 30:59 and Claire Frankland (West End Runners) first female home in 35:51.

SSRC currently have teams in the following divisions - Mens (Division Two), Ladies (Division One), Vet Mens (Division Two), Vet Ladies (champions from 23/24) and Mixed (Division Two).

Stilton Striders at the Kibworth 6 race on Sunday.

Andy Mackay ( 38:18) was first Strider back at Kibworth in 57th position followed by James Sutton (79), Josh Dadd (80), Ian Bickle (93), next was Rhiannon Baxter (41:47) first Strider lady in 111th place.

Next were Mark Tyler (124), Kurt Wilson (137), George Wilson (144), Joe Foster (151), Andy Nicholls (156), Mark Preston (174), Rob Mee (176), Wayne Hackett (186), Nicola Taylor (202), Mike Williams (208), Ian Craddock (215), Vicki Lowe (226), Andrew Wilson (269), Michael Cooke (292), Katy Hill (297), Kirsty Black (3810, Anne Craddock (459) and Suzzane Skelton (497).

There was great running by everyone and well supported with finished runners supporting fellow runners as they finished.

The league consists of six spring races followed by six summer races which will determine the overall standing of the teams and individual positions following the final race on 29th September.

The next race in the series will be the club's own Stilton 7, starting at 10.30am outside The Stute, Asfordby Hill, on Sunday, 14th April.

It incoporates a two circuit circular route along Welby Road until turning left down Welby Lane, up past Welby Church when at the top of that hill they turn left down to Asfordby Valley to turn left up towards Asfordby Hill before passing The Stute to complete the second loop.