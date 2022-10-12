Jepson becomes inaugural Jackson's competition champion
Paul Jepson is pool champion supreme after winning Jackson’s Lounge’s inaugural annual championship.
Twenty-three hopefuls entered the knockout competition which was held over two months at the King Street club.
The early rounds were played over the best of nine frames, and then the four left standing battled it out for cash prizes at finals day on Saturday.
In the semi-finals, Jepson beat Karl Barratt 6-4 while Ben Jackson edged past Stephen Parrott 6-5.
Jepson maintained his good run of form to beat Jackson 8-4 in the final.
The play-off for third place was won by Barratt 6-3.
Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson said: "The competition has been a well supported and very successful first club championship and I look forward to it becoming a permanent fixture.”