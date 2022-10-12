Jepson becomes inaugural Jackson's competition champion

Pictured are semi-finalists (l-r) Ben Jackson, Stephen Parrott, Karl Barratt and winner Paul Jepson.

Twenty-three hopefuls entered the knockout competition which was held over two months at the King Street club.

The early rounds were played over the best of nine frames, and then the four left standing battled it out for cash prizes at finals day on Saturday.

In the semi-finals, Jepson beat Karl Barratt 6-4 while Ben Jackson edged past Stephen Parrott 6-5.

Jepson maintained his good run of form to beat Jackson 8-4 in the final.

The play-off for third place was won by Barratt 6-3.