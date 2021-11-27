Jackson’s victories for Poyzer and Manship
By Jan Jackson
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 12:49 pm
Steven Poyzer chalked up his first victory in the Jackson’s monthly pool competition.
Despite finishing fourth in the group stage it was enough to win him a place in the semis, where he beat Karl Barratt 3-1. The other semi-final saw Andrew Swann beat Ben Jackson 3-1.
The final was a close contest with Steve edging past Andrew 4-3.
The monthly snooker competition was won by Ben Manship who beat Brian Slater in the final.
Ben also won the prize for the highest break of 61.