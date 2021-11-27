Jackson’s victories for Poyzer and Manship

Snooker competition winner Ben Manship, right, with runner up Brian Slater

Steven Poyzer chalked up his first victory in the Jackson’s monthly pool competition.

Despite finishing fourth in the group stage it was enough to win him a place in the semis, where he beat Karl Barratt 3-1. The other semi-final saw Andrew Swann beat Ben Jackson 3-1.

The final was a close contest with Steve edging past Andrew 4-3.

Pool competition winner Steve Poyzer, left, and runner up Andrew Swann

The monthly snooker competition was won by Ben Manship who beat Brian Slater in the final.