Iron showing from Stilton Striders members

Its been a month of Ironman and Ironwoman achievements for the Stilton Striders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Striders took part in Ironman events in the past month and first timers Mark Tyler and Lewis Hyde completed the Outlaw Half Ironman event, completing the 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run in times of 5hr 38m for Lewis and Mark a time of 6hr 23m.

Then three members travelled to Hamburg to complete the Full Ironman event which is 2.4 mile swim and 112 mile bike ride followed by a marathon distance run of 26.2 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Mackay managed a time of 10hr 20m, Emma Gardner 12hr 20m and Wayne Hackett a time of 12hr 37m - a phenomenal achievement by all five club members.

Stilton Striders runners at the Westend8.

Closer to home, Striders had a great turnout at Leicestershire Road Running League's sixth race in the series, the Westend8, as 27 members completed this competitive eight mile hilly race along with 580 other members from clubs throughout Leicestershire. The team ran a strong race with fantastic results.

Gold Standards were achieved by Rhiannon Baxter in a time of 53m 30s and a fantastic 4m 20s PB, Mak Tyler 55m 52s, Katie Houghton 57m 51s, and Christina Heerey 1hr 14m 13s. Silver Standards went to Lewis Hyde in 50m, Daryl Boyce 50m 52s and a 5min PB, Luke Knowles 53m 54s, Kurt Wilson 55m 19s, and Simon Dolphin-Rowland 55m 37s.

Bronze Standards went to George Wilson in 53m 23s and a 6min PB, Tom Wilkinson 57m 5s and an amazing 7min PB, Chris Page 58m 13s, Andrew Wilson 1hr 24s and a fine 7minute PB, Emily Howett 1hr 58s, John Houghton 1hr 4m, Ian Cradock 1hr 7m 3s, Jaswindar Kirwan 1hr 13m 25s and a phenomenal 12 minute PB, Tony Oakes 1hr 13m 39s and Vanessa Walker 1hr 24m 24s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copper Standards went to Anthony Ison 59m 59s, Stephen Abbott 1hr 20s, Lee Harley-Hotchkiss 1hr 2m 42s, Mark Preston 1h r2m 51s, Nikola Dolphin Rowland 1hr 15m 37s, and Sarah Lawrence 1hr 16m 53s and Tungsten standard to Courtney Lightfoot in 1hr 19m 30s.

Jef Todd, took part in the CaniX Fur Nations Trophy with trusty four legged pal River, completing three legs from 5k to 10k over three weekends in Wales, England, Scotland, ensuring England retained the title.