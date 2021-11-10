Horseshoes the stand-out performers in Melton and District Domino League

Sport news

Asfordby’s Horseshoes were the stand-out performance in this week’s Melton and District Domino League.

They beat second-place Stute A 11-4.

Melton RBL top the table with 53 points, four ahead of Stute A.

RAFA sit third on 48 with Horseshoes fourth on 44.

In fifth are Black Swan (37) one point ahead of both Rose & Crown and RBL D.

Bottom of the pile with 33 points are RBL A.

The first round of the pairs competition has been drawn.

A total of 23 pairs have entered.

First round: T. Hoe & G. Harris (RBL D) v J. Hopkins & J. Fisher (Rose and Crown), B. Wright & M. Fox (Horseshoes) v L. Haynes & M. Davis (Black Swan), M. Hewitt & P. Gordon v (RBL Mash Tub) v N. Stokes & M. Asher (RBL Mash Tub), A. Cartwright & R. Gilbert (RBL A) v S. Carter & C. Gilson (Stute), J. Jackson & R. Barlow (RBL D) v K. Wain & T. Lynch (Horseshoes), C. Guthrie & P. Johnson (Horseshoes) v M. Pitt & R. Peat (RAFA), M. Hopkins & B. Walker (Rose and Crown) v B. Wilson & R. Coonie (RBL Mash Tub).

All other pairs will have a bye in the first round.

Games should be played on or before November 18.

The Knockout Cup draw has also been made.

The following matches will be played after Christmas: Stute v RBL D, Black Swan v RBLA A, Rose and Crown v RAFA, Horseshoes v RBL MT.