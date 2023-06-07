News you can trust since 1859
Hamilton tennis courts get a new look

​Three of Hamilton Tennis Club’s six courts have been given a fresh new look in time for the summer season.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST
Hamilton Tennis Club's courts have a fresh look.Hamilton Tennis Club's courts have a fresh look.
Hamilton Tennis Club's courts have a fresh look.

The refurbishment of the hard courts involved professional cleaning to remove dirt, moss and algae followed by treatment to prevent re-growth.

The courts were then painted blue with a green surrounding.

Hamilton chairman Gordon Hughes said: “Blue is the choice for most professional courts these days, being the best contrast with yellow balls. The paint is low glare and performs well under artificial lights.

“The work was carried out by HC Courts of Braunston in Rutland and we are delighted with the results.”

Non-members can book to play on two of the refurbished courts as part of the pay and play scheme.

The courts are available from 8am to 8pm every day for online bookings. The cost is £7.50 for a one-and-a-half hour session and bookings can be made up to seven days ahead.

A limited number of tennis rackets and balls are available upon request. To book a court go online and visit www.hamiltontennisclub.co.uk/tennis#book-a-court

The club, based in Tennis Avenue, off Sandy Lane, Melton, which is celebrating its centenary this year, has three Savannah courts as well as the hard courts.

Hamilton’s link up with Rutland-based coaching outfit R2R Tennis is going from strength to strength with sessions for all ages and levels on offer.

As well as group sessions coaches Libby Duncan and Richard Cragg are also available for private lessons.

Libby is also running summer holiday tennis camps in July and August for youngsters aged between six and 14.

For more information about coaching at Hamilton contact Libby on 07948 102901, email: [email protected] or visit www. r2rtennis.co.uk.

Related topics:Melton