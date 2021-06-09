Hahn strikes gold to retain European title

Sophie Hahn. Photo: Getty Images

Great Britain sprinter Sophie Hahn tasted more success at the European Para Athletics Championships - leaving Poland with two medals.

Competing at Bydgoszcz, the 24-year-old world record holder struck gold in the women’s 100m T38 last week.

She clocked 12.58 secs to retain her title, having also won the event in Berlin two years ago and in Grosseto in 2016.

“It felt incredible to be competing at a major Championships again,” said the former Brooksby Melton College student.

“I’m really happy I could produce that performance.”