Granger glory in 19th Sigma Sports/ Schwalbe UK Rutland CiCLE Classic race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunday's 19th edition of the Sigma Sports/ Schwalbe UK Rutland CiCLE Classic was won by Britain's Ben Granger, riding for Italian-based team MG.K vis Colors of Peace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late change of the race finish location to Oakham, owing to road closures around Melton was considered to have been successful and the support from the local community both at the finish in Oakham itself, and at the roadside was felt to be increased from previous editions.

Granger is no stranger to victory and with two wins to his credit in Italy this year is considered to be another emerging talent to enter the top flight of the European cycling scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His reward on his occasion was augmented by a large pork pie donated by Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe of Melton and an oversize glass of Kwaremont Belgian beer.

Winner Ben Granger (centre), runner-up Otto Van Zenden (right) and third-placed Dylan Hicks. Photo by Nick Rennie.

Granger finished alone, in front of a capacity crowd in Oakham town centre where the race had started four and half hours earlier.

However, that fails to tell the story of a race filled with excitement and attrition almost from the drop of the start flag.

Upon reaching Wymondhan directly from Oakham two riders had gone clear and remained in the lead through the three sprints comprising the King of the Windmill competition, and also the passage of the race's first special off road sector through Matamata Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, pressure applied by the Park Hotel Valkenburg team from the Netherlands through that same sector forced early splits in the chasing peloton from which many of the 169 starters never properly recovered.

Just after the passage back through Oakham the two leaders were reeled back in, but immediately a new group of 13 emerged at the head of the race, whose numbers began to be whittled away once the race begun to take on a succession of special sectors in and around Somerby and Owston, where once again a large and appreciative crowd was gathered.

One lead group was replaced by numerous others over the next two hours of racing until, shortly before the passage of Stapleford Park, a decisive group of seven began to forge out a lead which was never to be overhauled.

This group worked well together until on the rise to Burley on the hill with just four kilometres remaining of the 177k course, Granger took a small advantage which he then increased on the downhill plunge into Oakham town centre where at the finish line he held 23 seconds lead over the chasing group headed home by Mathis Avondts of the Park Hotel team, whose riders had otherwise dominated the race's intermediate competitions but lost out on the most prestigious prize, the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan McClean of Scotland had earlier taken the King of the Windmill award.

Otto van Zanden of Park Hotel had taken the Grainstore Brewery rider's weight in beer award, and followed this up with an outright victory in the Pearce's Jewellers valuable King of the Bergs competition award (best climber) of a special edition Tour de France chronograph worth £560.

Park Hotel also took back to the Netherlands the Pearce's Jewellers Top Team award.

Once again sponsored overall by Sigma Sports and Schwalbe Tyres UK, race vehicles were provided by Tim Norton Motors of Oakham, who are the single sponsor to have supported the Classic throughout its 20 plus years of existence.