Good start for Melton's tennis players in league action

Captain Ryan Parmar led the way after a tough match that saw him lose the first set 3-6 before settling and taking the next two sets by a 6-1/6-1 score.

Newcomer Niral Nana went in at number two and he showed is quality with a 6-1/6-2 win.

Club stalwart John Sturmey was at number three and he just lost out in two really tight sets by a 4-6/5-7 score before 15-year-old Alex Freestone put the home side 3-1 up with a 6-0/7-5 debut win.

Skipper Ryan Parmar was in great form at the start of the season.

Parmar n then teamed up with Freestone at number one pair and they came out winners in another close tussle by a 7-6/3-6 /0-6 third set tie break.

Nana then teamed up with Sturmey and they finished the job off with a solid 6-3/6-2 win to give the club a winning start.

Meanwhile, at the start of the Summer Doubles League, there were mixed results for the senior teams.

The Men’s first team travelled to Leicestershire C for their 1A fixture and returned with a 5-4 win.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Jake Beagle at first pair proved to be the foundation of the win with a maximum three wins with second pairing of John Sturmey and

Alex Freestone clinched the win with two tie break wins.

The third pairing of Justin Horobin and Ollie Aley had a tough night and were unable to get a win on the board on a bad day at the office.

The Ladies first team were short in numbers leading up to their first match in the Premier Division at Roundhill 1 and they went down by a 6-3 score line.

Skipper Charlie Griffin and Ellie Jenkins claimed two sets with Laura Cooper and Sumitra Fox collecting one win.

Regular second team pair Jess Simpkin and Olivia Stewart-Hillard battled hard but found the going tough against an experienced Roundhill team.

