News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Good start for Melton's tennis players in league action

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s regional league team got off to a winning start when they entertained Boston TC in the Midlands East Division and ran out winners by a 5-1 scoreline.
By Sports Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read

Captain Ryan Parmar led the way after a tough match that saw him lose the first set 3-6 before settling and taking the next two sets by a 6-1/6-1 score.

Newcomer Niral Nana went in at number two and he showed is quality with a 6-1/6-2 win.

Club stalwart John Sturmey was at number three and he just lost out in two really tight sets by a 4-6/5-7 score before 15-year-old Alex Freestone put the home side 3-1 up with a 6-0/7-5 debut win.

Skipper Ryan Parmar was in great form at the start of the season.Skipper Ryan Parmar was in great form at the start of the season.
Skipper Ryan Parmar was in great form at the start of the season.
Most Popular

Parmar n then teamed up with Freestone at number one pair and they came out winners in another close tussle by a 7-6/3-6 /0-6 third set tie break.

Nana then teamed up with Sturmey and they finished the job off with a solid 6-3/6-2 win to give the club a winning start.

Meanwhile, at the start of the Summer Doubles League, there were mixed results for the senior teams.

The Men’s first team travelled to Leicestershire C for their 1A fixture and returned with a 5-4 win.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Jake Beagle at first pair proved to be the foundation of the win with a maximum three wins with second pairing of John Sturmey and

Alex Freestone clinched the win with two tie break wins.

The third pairing of Justin Horobin and Ollie Aley had a tough night and were unable to get a win on the board on a bad day at the office.

The Ladies first team were short in numbers leading up to their first match in the Premier Division at Roundhill 1 and they went down by a 6-3 score line.

Skipper Charlie Griffin and Ellie Jenkins claimed two sets with Laura Cooper and Sumitra Fox collecting one win.

Regular second team pair Jess Simpkin and Olivia Stewart-Hillard battled hard but found the going tough against an experienced Roundhill team.

The Ladies second team started with a win when they entertained Ashby 2 and were victorious in a 6-3 victory with each pair – C Gilchrist & S Medcalf, J Simpkin & L McMullan and O Stewart-Hillard & B Lowe – chipping in with two wins apiece.

Related topics:Melton Mowbray Tennis ClubMelton