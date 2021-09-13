Former student turns instructor as Tetsudo Martial Arts returns to Melton

Tetsudo first arrived in Melton 40 years ago.

Tetsudo Martial Arts is celebrating the 40th anniversary of arriving in Melton Mowbray by reopening its doors - with a home grown black belt as the new instructor.

It was September 18, 1981 when the first Tetsudo (formerly known as Goyararu) martial arts club opened its doors in the town.

Over those years, the club has taught hundreds of students from within the area and produced a significant number of black belts, some who continue to train today, both locally and in the USA.

The Tetsudo association is proud of the Melton club's heritage, as it is regarded as one of the key clubs within the association.

Over these years, the club has trained in many venues like Old Gloucester House, Kirby Lane, Melton Leisure Centre, and The Cove, with the common thread being the enduring positive impact that our members experience.

The club will re-open on Tuesday (September 21) with Ustad Andy Patel a 5th degree black belt as instructor.

Hhe is one of the original members of the Melton club.

Andy has more than 35 years of teaching experience and is currently the lead Instructor at the West Bridgford Tetsudo club.

Doors open at 7pm and class will commence at 7.10pm, until 8pm.

The new venue is Mary’s Place (formerly known as Samworth Centre), Burton Street.

The normal cost is £5 per lesson, although the club is offering an introductory package - pay £10 for your first four lessons during September and October.