Five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny backs upcoming Women’s and Junior Men’s CiCLE Classics

Dame Laura Kenny leads the way in Tokyo. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With just three weeks remaining before this year’s events take place, it has been announced the seven-time World champion will sponsor the winner’s trophy and prizes.

This year’s races had been placed under threat just eight weeks ago before a successful crowdfunding initiative and support from British Cycling plucked the events from extinction.

Race director Colin Clews said: “Since its inception we have always believed in the popularity of the races, endorsed by the fact that over 500 individuals worldwide contributed to the crowdfunding initiative.

"To now receive the further support of someone of such standing in British sport as Dame Laura is a fantastic accolade.

"The more so as the nature of the races we promote are far removed from the form of cycling that Dame Laura has achieved Olympic and World Championship success.

"We cannot express how proud and appreciative we are that of all the races held in Britain each year Dame Laura has felt it appropriate to support ourselves with our unique programme offered for both women and aspiring junior men.”