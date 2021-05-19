F1's and carp aid Holmes Lake View victory

Sport news.

The top weights came from Serpent as Lake View Vets met on Saturday.

Brian Holmes (peg 17) just took the match, fishing pellet and maggot he found some good F1’s and carp plus some silvers for 61lbs.

Mick Hempstock was second (peg 6) with 57lbs.

Third on the lake was Martin Quilter (peg 25), taking 51lbs.

On Oasis, small fish were dominant.

Mark Bowles was the lake winner with 50lbs (peg 3), with Dirk Williams second with 41lbs (peg 1) and Pete Cliffe third (peg 20) with 35lbs.

There was no consistency across both Marina and Lagoon last Wednesday.

Graham Statham came out top (peg 7) on Marina, where he found a combination of ide and F1’s for a final weight of 52lbs.

Steve Fletcher (peg 14) won his section with 44lbs.

The other section was won by Rob Shuter (peg 23) with 46lbs, also second overall.

On Lagoon, Dirk Williams (peg 10) came out top with a mixed bag totalling 47lbs.