Enjoying multi sports at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Multi sports fun at Melton TC.

Head coach Di Burdett, club coach Ryan Parmar, assistant Liam Morrison and several juniors were all kept busy during four days of mainly glorious weather with the daily sessions running for six hours each day.

The youngsters with ages ranging from four years to 15 were all teamed up during the week to compete in a multitude of games and quizzes.

Football, unihoc, dodgeball and rounders – even an chocolate egg hunt – were played.

Upcoming camps will be held on: July 18-21, August 2-5, August 8-11, August 23-26.

Tennis camps will be held on July 11-15 and August 15-19.

To book your child on a camp or for more information contact Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or Ryan Parmar on 07415 100506, or email [email protected]

Melton Mowbray’s new artificial clay courts have now been down for a year and are playing fantastically well.

Courts are available to be hired by the general public at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club during the daytime and no membership is required.