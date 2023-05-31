​Emphatic win for Melton’s ladies

Melton's ladies were in great form.

Jess Gadsby and Maia Dunn took three wins, as did skipper Charlie Griffin and debutant Laura Fretwell then Ellie Jenkins and Sumitra Fox.

The Ladies second team made it two from two when they won 8-1 at Kibworth seconds.

Olivia Stewart-Hillard/Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells/Jess Simpkin weighed in with three wins apiece and skipper Carol Gilchrist and Sarah Medcalf collected two wins.

The men’s first team were 8-1 winners over Gynsill 1.

Tom Kisiel teamed up with Alex Freestone to take three sets. Skipper Ryan Parmar and Ollie Aley also collected three wins, while Tom Rowe and John Sturmey claimed two.