News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

​Emphatic win for Melton’s ladies

Melton Mowbray TC Ladies overpowered Syston Northfields TC by an emphatic 9-0 scoreline in their Premier Division fixture.
By Sports Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:56 BST
Melton's ladies were in great form.Melton's ladies were in great form.
Melton's ladies were in great form.

Jess Gadsby and Maia Dunn took three wins, as did skipper Charlie Griffin and debutant Laura Fretwell then Ellie Jenkins and Sumitra Fox.

The Ladies second team made it two from two when they won 8-1 at Kibworth seconds.

Olivia Stewart-Hillard/Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells/Jess Simpkin weighed in with three wins apiece and skipper Carol Gilchrist and Sarah Medcalf collected two wins.

The men’s first team were 8-1 winners over Gynsill 1.

Most Popular

Tom Kisiel teamed up with Alex Freestone to take three sets. Skipper Ryan Parmar and Ollie Aley also collected three wins, while Tom Rowe and John Sturmey claimed two.

The men’s second team won 5-4 at Belvoir Vale 1. Justin Horobin and Leigh Day secured three wins, Jake Beagle and Andy Douglas notched two, Tom Dryell and Mark Ashman beaten in the third game.

Related topics:Melton MowbrayPremier Division