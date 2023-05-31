Emphatic win for Melton’s ladies
Jess Gadsby and Maia Dunn took three wins, as did skipper Charlie Griffin and debutant Laura Fretwell then Ellie Jenkins and Sumitra Fox.
The Ladies second team made it two from two when they won 8-1 at Kibworth seconds.
Olivia Stewart-Hillard/Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells/Jess Simpkin weighed in with three wins apiece and skipper Carol Gilchrist and Sarah Medcalf collected two wins.
The men’s first team were 8-1 winners over Gynsill 1.
Tom Kisiel teamed up with Alex Freestone to take three sets. Skipper Ryan Parmar and Ollie Aley also collected three wins, while Tom Rowe and John Sturmey claimed two.
The men’s second team won 5-4 at Belvoir Vale 1. Justin Horobin and Leigh Day secured three wins, Jake Beagle and Andy Douglas notched two, Tom Dryell and Mark Ashman beaten in the third game.