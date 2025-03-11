Disappointing end to superb sliding season for Melton star Amelia Coltman

Despite a disappointing final competition, Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman has enjoyed a fantastic sliding season and strengthened her claims for a place at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Amelia had jumped from fifth to fourth in the Overall World Cup standings at the conclusion of the eight-race season, marking the best finish for a British female since double Olympic Champion Lizzy Yarnold won silver a decade ago.

But completing the season competing in the World Skeleton Championships in Lake Placid in America this week, Amelia finished the individual race in 14th place after ending up sixth last year.

Amelia then competed with fellow Brit, Marcus Wyatt in the mixed team race and they appeared to have finished fourth but were later disqualified for a weight infringement.

The pair, who won gold in the team event in the last World Cup race of the campaign a month ago and were fourth at last year’s World Championships, were just 0.11 seconds from the podium prior to their disqualification.

“I had hoped for more as my season had been so good, but it was just another race at the end of the day and it is all good learning for next year,” she said.

“Finishing fourth in the World Cup Series was completely beyond my expectations.

“I had my eyes set on the top eight, which was a good jump on from last year when I think I was 16th.

“I have always been known for working very hard - and I have been told to work smarter and not harder at times.

“But last season I had some very good results towards the end as I had changed a few things in my mindset. So I managed to carry those over to this season and improve them a bit more.

“For me, that competition mindset and being able to put what you can do in training into competition is what has made the difference for me.

“Also I have been really consistent over the eight races. There is no point being good at one and then having seven bad ones.

“Winning silver in the European Championships was a surprise for me as well.

“I went into it hoping for top six, so to get fourth was a surprise and was probably the result I am most proud of this season. I felt it was a really good performance and that I deserved it.”

Amelia felt her lack of time on the notorious Lake Placid run was the reason behind finishing down the field though she recorded the eighth fastest time in the final heat.

“I don't have a lot of experience there,” she said. “I have been sliding for eight years and that was only my third time there.

“Many others in the field have grown up sliding there or have just done way more competitions than me.

“I just didn't have the time there to learn as much as I needed to be able to execute on the race day.

“But my runs improved every time in the competition and I feel like if I had competed there a week later I would have come away with a better result.

“I just did the best with what I had at the time.

“I know it was the World Championships and the biggest race of the season, but my focus is on the Olympics next year.”

This season Amelia won European Championship skeleton bob silver and World Cup bronze in Lillehammer in Norway, ending her World Cup campaign in the same way she started it in South Korea in November as she made the podium for the second time of the season to move up to fourth.

Amelia now plans to rest before starting her bid to make the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in February 2026.

“We are not back out on the ice until October. So I have some down time to forget about skeleton before I am back in full swing training in April to start the Olympic year off all guns blazing,” she said.

“I train at the University of Bath which has the only outdoor dry track in the country where I can use to practice my push start. It's not the same as ice but it's the best we've got.

“You only find out if you are in a month before the Olympics, so it's really quite touch and go.

“All the hard work you have done over the years you have been doing it and you don't know until a month before – it is quite brutal.

“But I think I am in a really good place. I am ranked No.1 in GB.

“So, as it stands, if the Olympics had been this year I would definitely have gone.

“It is all about not trying to chase anything too major, just making small improvements as I am already at a good level, and keeping my feet on the ground and not getting too carried away.

“I am not expecting to take half a second off my start or anything. It is just those small improvements that will see me through to the Games.”