Destination Devon for Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s annual President’s Tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton & District Indoor Bowls Club went on their 11th annual President’s Tour last week, this time taking 54 members to play three matches in Devon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Mick Lawrence chose to visit the Torquay area, staying at the THL Toorak Hotel and playing three matches against ISCA Bowls Club, near Exeter, on Saturday and two matches against Mid-Glos Bowls Club, who were staying in the same hotel, on Sunday.

The match against ISCA was enjoyed by all the bowlers, but home advantage made the difference and Melton lost on all but two of the eight rinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Burgess, Yvonne Kent, Mel Burgess and Steve Kent won a hard-fought game 20-18 and Joan and Ray Casey, Vanessa Watling and Mick Lawrence won an enjoyable game 18-10, but ISCA won overall 164-94.

Melton vice president Hazel Armstrong and president Mick Lawrence at the end of the President's Tour.

The matches against Mid-Glos Bowls Club were a rematch from the 2023 tour, when Melton won a closely-contested game on Mid-Glos’ home green.

But this time, Mid-Glos had their revenge.

They won the morning match 53-43.

Melton lost on all except one rink out of the four playing, with Alister Wright, Sue Fleckney, Chris Fleckney and Phil Hopkinson winning 16-8.

In the afternoon match, Mid-Glos won 54-36; again, Melton lost on three out of four rinks, with Cheryl and Mick Rawle, Gail Staples and Alan Hickin winning 13-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite losing, the match was played in excellent spirit and enjoyed by everyone.

The weekend was rounded off by a prize-giving ceremony on Sunday evening, with presentations to the winning and losing rinks.

Vice -president Hazel Armstrong gave Mick Lawrence mementoes of his tour and his year in office, followed by a brief musical tribute led by Barb Hillier and Lesley Hopkinson.

Meanwhile, Holwell Sports Bowls Club opened their 2025 season with victory in a friendly match against Soar Valley BC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All six rinks were engaged in a close-run match with the final outcome a victory for Holwell Sports by 85 shots to 80.

Holwell Sports won on three rinks and Soar Valley on two with one rink drawn.

Skip Bob Penny’s rink won the Top Rink award with a score of 21-10.

Rink Scores: Mark Cregan, Pat Francis, Glen Roberton beat C Murray 13-9; Bettine Broadberry, Geoff Rudkin, Eric Faulconbridge beat M Oliver 20-11; James Cregan, Claire Cregan, Fred Thorpe lost to Paul 10-17; George Butler, Mike Jones, Dennis Hopkinson drew with D Dunham 15-15; Clive Underwood, Angelo Grillo, Byron James Peter Orridge lost to T Champion 6-18; Eddie Pearson, Evelyn Underwood, Bob Penny beat Andy 21-10.