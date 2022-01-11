Derby victory sees Asfordby kick off 2022 by moving up to second

Asforby were victorious at Holwell.

Asfordby made the short trip up the hill to local rivals Holwell Sports Reserves for their first game of 2022, securing a 5-2 victory.

Asfordby started quickly and scored early with winger Andy Melville connecting sweetly from a cross to make it 1-0, writes Matthew Pond.

Tackles started flying in from both sides and the home team were given a penalty with Asfordby defender Billy Bott being sin-binned in the ensuing protestations.

Holwell equalised from the spot to make it level at the break.

The second half started a lot calmer with both teams playing some good football.

Asfordby’s breakthrough came when a Lewis Sharpe corner was well controlled by Bryce White inside the area who turned it back inside for midfielder Sam Allen to smash into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Another Sharpe cross was then headed onto the crossbar by White and the resultant deflection was headed in by Melville for his second of the game.

Thomas James was then introduced for winger Brandon Hands and instantly made an impact rounding the keeper to make it 4-1.

Holwell then pulled one back to make sure Asfordby didn’t think the game was over but Joe Dyer made some good stops from the young Holwell forwards and Asfordby hit again on the break with James scoring his second of the game after the Holwell keeper had saved well from Sharpe’s long range effort.

Asfordby now sit second in the verards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One, two points behind leaders Kirby Muxloe but with three games in hand.