Depleted Melton Mowbray RFC lose out in opener at Bedford
Melton Mowbray RFC got their East Midlands League campaign under way at Bedford Queens on Saturday, their depleted side falling to a 23-15 loss.
Melton had several players missing but the young players who came in to face a new-look Queens side did the club proud and staked their claims for a place in the side at home to Rushden and Higham this weekend.
Skipper Karl McGee had a superb game, tackling and carrying with strength and determination throughout.
He was ably backed up by James Cavner who put in a man-of-the-match performance, scoring the opening try which rocked the hosts on their fine 4G pitch.
The hosts scored two unconverted tries to push into the lead, before a brilliant tackle from Will Garnett then prevented a third.
Harry Eley at prop forward and Max Buckley in the back row also had stand out performances, always available to carry the ball and make inroads into the defence. From one of these Harvey Green sensibly kicked a penalty and the visitors were back in the game at 10-8 at half time.
The second-half was a whirlwind of frustration as Melton got back into the match after conceding a soft seven points after the kick off.
But two blatant pieces of game management by the home side and two yellow cards were rewarded with a penalty try and at 17-15 it was definitely game on.
In the last frenetic 20 minutes Melton lost two players to the sin bin and two more penalties put the home side eight points up and Melton went home contemplating what might have been.