Decisive victory sees Carter claim snooker tournament win at Jackson's
By Jan Jackson
By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:26 pm
Neil Carter was on top form in this month’s snooker competition at Jackson’s lounge.
He topped the group stage and followed it up with a decisive 3-0 victory in the final over Craig Heaney who was also runner-up last month.
The handicapped competitions are open to non members as well as members with cash prizes to be won.
Every month Jackson’s adds £10 to a high break prize pot - the current target of 88 was set last month.
For more information see Jackson’s Facebook page.