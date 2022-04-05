Decisive victory sees Carter claim snooker tournament win at Jackson's

Snooker competition winner Neil Carter, left, and runner up Craig Heaney.

Neil Carter was on top form in this month’s snooker competition at Jackson’s lounge.

He topped the group stage and followed it up with a decisive 3-0 victory in the final over Craig Heaney who was also runner-up last month.

The handicapped competitions are open to non members as well as members with cash prizes to be won.

Every month Jackson’s adds £10 to a high break prize pot - the current target of 88 was set last month.