Decisive victory sees Carter claim snooker tournament win at Jackson's

By Jan Jackson

By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:26 pm
Snooker competition winner Neil Carter, left, and runner up Craig Heaney.

Neil Carter was on top form in this month’s snooker competition at Jackson’s lounge.

He topped the group stage and followed it up with a decisive 3-0 victory in the final over Craig Heaney who was also runner-up last month.

The handicapped competitions are open to non members as well as members with cash prizes to be won.

Every month Jackson’s adds £10 to a high break prize pot - the current target of 88 was set last month.

For more information see Jackson’s Facebook page.

