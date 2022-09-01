Dawn celebrates crossfit success
A Melton athlete is celebrating finishing second in a multi crossfit championship.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:45 pm
Dawn Jones, who was competing on behalf of The Panic Gym, in Melton, was leading after day one, which involved running, cycling, swimming, kayaking and an assault course with a run in a weighted jacket.
The second and third days comprised agility exercises with weights and weight lifting with Dawn doing well enough to end up runner-up overall.
She beat off competition from some other athletes who are full-time sports coaches.