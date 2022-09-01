News you can trust since 1859

Dawn celebrates crossfit success

A Melton athlete is celebrating finishing second in a multi crossfit championship.

By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:45 pm
Dawn Jones, second from left, pictured after her second-place finish in the crossfit event
Dawn Jones, who was competing on behalf of The Panic Gym, in Melton, was leading after day one, which involved running, cycling, swimming, kayaking and an assault course with a run in a weighted jacket.

The second and third days comprised agility exercises with weights and weight lifting with Dawn doing well enough to end up runner-up overall.

She beat off competition from some other athletes who are full-time sports coaches.

