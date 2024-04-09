Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 174 riders from 21 nations spread across 33 teams, the 18th Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic on looks set to once again offer the greatest challenge so far this season to Britain’s best cycle road racing specialists.

Over a 185km course around and over the toughest roads and farm tracks that Rutland and East Leicestershire can offer, the course, slightly revised from previous years, will provide an even greater test to the international field of competitors.

Following on just six weeks after the Women’s and Junior Men’s races of the same name, the organisers are hoping for improved weather conditions on this occasion, but come fine or wet weather, the race goes on with the winner taking home the £2,000 plus first prize.

The Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic returns to the area at the end of this month.

The action starts at 11am in Oakham town centre and finishes in Melton Mowbray around 4pm.

The day prior to the international race in, all comers Sportif rides of 50 and 100 kms will be held on Saturday 27th April, starting and finishing from the Sigma Sports shop in South Street, Oakham.

“We are delighted that the area once again hosts Britain’s only single day international road race for Elite men in 2024, an accolade that we relish, although remain sad that no other domestic events have sought to offer international racing”, said Race Director Colin Clews.

“The race continues to be the standard bearer for British racing at international level, and its unique character, mimicking the Northern European Spring Classic races makes it an event that everyone aspires to win.