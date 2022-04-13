Cup joy for Nag's After 10's

Sport news.

The Melton and District Domino League’s Knockout Cup saw the Black Swan face Harby’s Nag’s After 10’s.

With D. Haynes and G. Tate racing into a 2-0 lead and M. Davis and L. Haynes also taking their first game, things looked very promising for the Black Swan in the Melton and District Domino Knockout Cup final at the British Legion.

However, the pairing of M. and J. Hopkins produced a steady performance against a disgruntled P. Hatfield and J. Burdett to keep the Nag’s Head After 10’s in the game.

Alan Smith and Bridget Walker came back strongly on table one to take three successive games and on table two while Brian Hallam and John Lindley majestically secured the cup for the village team with their 4-1 victory.

Captain of the Nag’s Head, Mick Hopkins, said: This is a great win for the team, especially as this is our first season playing at The Nag’s Head in Harby.

“They have made us really welcome, even providing us with large platefuls of delicious sandwiches at every home game.

“It will be great to present them with the winners cup to display in the pub as well as the trophy for finishing third in the league.

“Special mention to Jim Fisher, who was unable to play in the final due to Covid, but who helped secure our place in the final with his stalwart performances throughout the season.”

Winners of the Pairs Competition were B. Jackson and C. Stone from The Stute, who played a close final against runners-up T. Hoe and G. Harris from RBL D, winning 3-1 to take the title.